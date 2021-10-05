OFFERS
Obituary: James E. Wrenn

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 6:46 p.m.

James E. Wrenn, age 82, of Dewey, Arizona passed away on Sept. 30, 2021 at the Marley House in Prescott, Arizona. James was born March 19, 1939 in Greensboro, Alabama to Frank George and Ava Inez, (nee, Pridgen) Wrenn. He attended college at the University of Alabama before joining the Air Force. In the Air Force, he was a Crew Chief on the B-47, at Davis Monthan AFB and later worked at Luke AFB as a Crew Chief on the F-104. He later realized that it was too hot to work on airplanes in the heat of the summer in Phoenix, so he quit that job and went to work as a City of Phoenix Fire Fighter. He cut short that career when he was offered a position as a Field Staff Coordinator for the John Birch Society, which is an educational organization dedicated to promoting: “less government, more individual responsibility, and with God’s help, a better world”. James was the owner of Prescott Moving and Storage, an Atlas Van Lines agency for 28 years. During those years of running the moving business, he maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and only once was criticized by a customer as having the ability to “charm the leaves off the trees”. James is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn Wrenn; his children, George Powell Wrenn, James Michael Wrenn, Melissa Jane Wrenn and Christopher Alsup Wrenn and his grandchildren, Matthew Woodward, Ryan Woodward, Ariana Wrenn, Taylor Wrenn, Shelby Wrenn, Shayla Wrenn and Kole Wrenn. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Evelyn Wrenn on Aug. 27, 2020. Services for James will be held on Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the Christ Evangelical Luther Church, 3300 No. Navajo Drive, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.

