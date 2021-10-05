Adoption Spotlight: Daymiun (DJ)
Originally Published: October 5, 2021 7:57 p.m.
Daymiun, or DJ, is a passionate and caring young man who loves animals and is something of a dog whisperer! He also enjoys anime, Clash of Clans and Pokémon Go. Mostly, though, he loves spending time with the people he loves. Get to know DJ and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
