Firewise Tip of the Week: ROOF! ROOF!
Originally Published: October 4, 2021 8:14 p.m.
Don’t let your roof dog you with pine needles, leaves and debris. Clean out your gutters and roof. Also use Class A building materials, inspect your roof annually and repair it, box in eaves and screen your roof and attic vents. Embers are sneaky dogs!
For more information, visit www.yavapaifirewise.org or call 928-277-8032.
