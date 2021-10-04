Adoption Spotlight: Daniel
Originally Published: October 4, 2021 8:16 p.m.
Daniel is always willing to lend a helpful hand, whether at home or in the classroom. He longs for a family where he can spend time doing the little things, like visiting a new restaurant – especially if it’s serving Italian. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
