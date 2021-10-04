Adoption Spotlight: Craig
Originally Published: October 4, 2021 8:15 p.m.
Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports – especially football, basketball and golf. A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day. Get to know Craig and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
