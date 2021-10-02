OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Warren Herbert Rushton

Warren Herbert Rushton

Warren Herbert Rushton

Originally Published: October 2, 2021 6:56 p.m.

Warren Herbert Rushton, 82, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 20, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. Warren was born on January 27, 1939, to Herbert Rushton and Kathryn (Haynes) Rushton of Churdan, Iowa. He graduated from Churdan High School in 1957 and went on to obtain his Bachelor of Engineering and two Masters degrees in Theology. His career spanned over 50 years of both HVAC/Nuclear design and ministering as a Bible teacher. Warren resided in the Dewey-Humboldt area for 25 years, working in the HVAC design and serving his community as Vice Mayor.

Warren Rushton is survived by his wife of 56 years, Loralea (Duffek) Rushton, their four children, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his brother, Darwin Rushton. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roger Rushton and Mitchell Rushton.

A private family service was held on September 8, 2021, with burial at Mariposa Gardens in Mesa, AZ.

Memorials can be given online to North Mesa Baptist Church. Warren was an active member and Loralea is thankful for their ongoing support. Funds will help purchase a church van and secure a permanent building site. Church website for donations: www.northmesabc.com. Designate donation for Rushton Memorial. Checks can be mailed to: North Mesa Baptist Church Attn: Brian Giancola, Treasurer, 4323 E. Broadway Rd., Mesa, AZ 85206.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries