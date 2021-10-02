Obituary: Ronald Edward Hoeflicker

Ronald Edward Hoeflicker, 74, of Prescott, AZ, passed on September 21, 2021. He was born to Arthur Herbert Hoeflicker and Margaret Evelyn Johnston in Bakersfield, CA on April 18th, 1947.



He left California, where he served in the United States Marines, for Arizona, where he attended The University of Arizona earning a degree in pharmacy. He served his community as a Pharmacist for over 40 years before retiring in 2014.



He married Mary Elizabeth Larson in 1988 at the United Methodist Church in downtown Prescott. Together they raised two children Samuel (28) and Anna (26).



Ronald loved hosting cookouts by the pool for all his friends and family, smoking cigars on the front lawn with his buddies after a day on the golf course, and hosting painting parties at his home. He had a huge passion for films, music, poetry, and books. His all time favorite that he read time and time again, “Journey to Ixtlan” by Don Juan. He loved mystery and searching for answers, following the hunt for Bigfoot and UFO sightings religiously.



Ronald left his mark on this world with his kindness, humor, and love for life. He is survived by his wife, Mary Hoeflicker; mother, Margaret Evelyn Beaver; sister, Dee Kangiser, married to Ron Kangiser; children, Jon Hoeflicker, married to Ricki Hoeflicker, Brad Hoeflicker, Samuel Hoeflicker and Anna Hoeflicker, married to Jeffrey Osorio and his grandchildren, Alexandria, Dakota, Zack, Kylie, Chandler, Devon, Issac, Oliver and Elliot.



A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at his residence in Prescott at 11:30 a.m. on October 16th, 2021.



Information was provided by the family.