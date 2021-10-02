Obituary: Norma D. Huffman

Norma D. Huffman, age 90, a faithful follower of Jesus, was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on September 28, 2021. Born and raised in Prescott, the daughter of Claude and Alma Patterson, Norma graduated from Prescott High School in 1949 and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1953, as part of the first class from Grand Canyon College.

Norma is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald Huffman; daughters, Sandra Sheaffer (Raymond) and Janet Collins (Ivan); grandchildren, Keith Collins (Sasha), Andrew Sheaffer and Kelsey Halvorsen, and eight great-grandchildren, along with sisters, Pat Mongan (Joe) and Beverly Watts (Jack). Norma was preceded in death by her parents, brother and son, Michael.

Norma was a member of Willow Hills Church and believed that her hope and promise of a future is summed up in John 3:16: For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, Jesus, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.

Grave side services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday October 7, 2021 at the Mountain View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Norma’s online guest book.

Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.



Information was provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.

