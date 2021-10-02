Obituary: Mary Ann Crawford Sorrell

Mary Ann Crawford Sorrell, 72, of Prescott Valley, AZ passed away suddenly with her sister by her side on Friday, September 17, 2021, from the Covid Virus. This loss was completely unexpected leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened.

Mary Ann was born on July 30, 1949, in Great Falls, MT. A 1967 graduate of Great Falls Central Catholic High School, she went on to earn her RN Nursing Degree at Northern Montana College. She began her nursing career at Montana Deaconess Medical Center where she worked for 12 years until relocating to Burlington, Vermont, where Mary Ann worked as an ICU Nurse at Fletcher Allen Health Care for another 10 years. She spent the final years working as an RN in Prescott Valley, AZ at Nurses Network retiring in 2011. Throughout her career, Mary Ann formed many successful relationships and left a lasting impact on everyone she worked with.

Mary Ann married James Sorrell in a Las Vegas wedding on December 15, 1984.



Mary Ann was extremely creative and talented, spending many years making stained glass art... her most recent passion was decorative wreath making, something that she really excelled in, her wreaths are beautiful and will be cherished by those who were lucky enough to receive one as a gift.



Mary Ann also enjoyed reading, crafts and gardening, her home and back yard were her sanctuary, adorned with beautiful flowers, numerous varieties of rose bushes and house plants, a real “Garden of Eden”. She also loved her community and kept herself busy as a Board Member and Treasurer of the Prescott Valley Historical Society, where she spent many, many Sundays as a Hostess at the Chapel of the Valley. Mary Ann volunteered at the Elks Club Bingo, was a member of the Prescott Valley Garden Club and was Host Coordinator of the Prescott Center For The Arts.



Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Donald Crawford and Katherine (Krajacich) Crawford of Great Falls, MT and her husband, James W. Sorrell of Burlington, VT. She is survived by her only sibling and best friend, Donna Crawford of Prescott Valley, AZ and Suzanne Barrow of Palm Harbor, FL (who was like a sister to Mary Ann) and of course her loving 14-year-old dog, Max.



She also held a special place in her heart for James Barrow of Florida and Dan Roberts of Vermont, who was her husband’s best friend. She is also survived by her in-laws, Michael and Judy Sorrell, of FL, Pattie Russell, Dan Sorrell, Candy and Tim Rice, all of VT, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements were made by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. No formal funeral service has been planned, Mary Ann will be interned later with her husband Jim in the St. Francis Cemetery in Winooski, Vermont.

You never said I’m leaving



You never said goodbye



You were gone before we knew it

And only God knew why.

A million times I needed you



A million times I cried



If love alone could have saved you



You never would have died.



In life I loved you dearly

In death I love you still



In our hearts I hold a place



That only you can fill.



It broke our hearts to lose you



But you didn’t go alone



As part of us went with you



The day God took you home.

— Author Unknown

Anyone who knew Mary Ann was touched by her kindness and generosity. We will always remember her and feel her presence in our hearts.



Until we meet again...



