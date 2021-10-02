Obituary: Jamie “Jay” Lee Combs

Jamie “Jay” Lee Combs, of Prescott Arizona, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021. He was born to Jim and Betty Combs on March 15, 1952 in Huron, South Dakota. Jay was raised on a farm in DeSmet in what was a little house on the prairie. They raised hogs and cattle, corn, wheat, oats, and flax. He was a “tractor man” by the time he was 6.

After graduating high school, Jay left the farm to study mechanical engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, which led to a career as a builder and then a commercial construction superintendent in South Dakota, Arizona, and California. He moved to Arizona in 1988. Jay was recognized in the National Register’s Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals in the Building Construction General Contractors and Operative Builders in 2004-2005 edition.

Jay was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Prescott chapter. His ancestry in America goes back to the 17th century. The Combs family was a big part of the westward expansion from Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri, and South Dakota.



Jay married the love of his life, Sandy, in 1995. Together they took road trips extensively and loved having family events at their home or the local lakes. Jay enjoyed working in the garage with the children and grandchildren helping them (boys and girls alike) to figure out how to use their knowledge and hands to build and fix things.



He enjoyed sailing and taking the little boat out for the grandchildren to drive around. He taught several of them how to drive his dually 4x4 pickup out in the woods. It was a gift he was able to spend time with the children and grandchildren and teach them what he could.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Kelly (Cary), Danielle (Jacin) and Rebekah, Arielle; grandchildren, Justice (Steele), Nation, Satava, Aaren, Dru, Eli, Ethan and Anna. He was blessed with great grandchildren, Chayse, Jude, Axel, and Grayson. He is also survived by his brother, Rod (Debbie), and sister, Jeanne. Jay was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessi Combs, holder of the women’s land speed record.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessi Combs Foundation which awards scholarships to women to further their education in the trades. Memorial services will be held on October 16, 2021, at The Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott AZ at 11 am. The final resting place will be in DeSmet Cemetery, South Dakota. Interment at a later date.

Jay Combs was a man of high moral character and strength. He was a well loved man and will be missed deeply.

Information was provided by the family.