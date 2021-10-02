OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jamie “Jay” Lee Combs

Jamie “Jay” Lee Combs

Jamie “Jay” Lee Combs

Originally Published: October 2, 2021 7:09 p.m.

Jamie “Jay” Lee Combs, of Prescott Arizona, went home to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021. He was born to Jim and Betty Combs on March 15, 1952 in Huron, South Dakota. Jay was raised on a farm in DeSmet in what was a little house on the prairie. They raised hogs and cattle, corn, wheat, oats, and flax. He was a “tractor man” by the time he was 6.

After graduating high school, Jay left the farm to study mechanical engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, which led to a career as a builder and then a commercial construction superintendent in South Dakota, Arizona, and California. He moved to Arizona in 1988. Jay was recognized in the National Register’s Who’s Who in Executives and Professionals in the Building Construction General Contractors and Operative Builders in 2004-2005 edition.

Jay was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Prescott chapter. His ancestry in America goes back to the 17th century. The Combs family was a big part of the westward expansion from Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri, and South Dakota.

Jay married the love of his life, Sandy, in 1995. Together they took road trips extensively and loved having family events at their home or the local lakes. Jay enjoyed working in the garage with the children and grandchildren helping them (boys and girls alike) to figure out how to use their knowledge and hands to build and fix things.

He enjoyed sailing and taking the little boat out for the grandchildren to drive around. He taught several of them how to drive his dually 4x4 pickup out in the woods. It was a gift he was able to spend time with the children and grandchildren and teach them what he could.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Kelly (Cary), Danielle (Jacin) and Rebekah, Arielle; grandchildren, Justice (Steele), Nation, Satava, Aaren, Dru, Eli, Ethan and Anna. He was blessed with great grandchildren, Chayse, Jude, Axel, and Grayson. He is also survived by his brother, Rod (Debbie), and sister, Jeanne. Jay was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessi Combs, holder of the women’s land speed record.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessi Combs Foundation which awards scholarships to women to further their education in the trades. Memorial services will be held on October 16, 2021, at The Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott AZ at 11 am. The final resting place will be in DeSmet Cemetery, South Dakota. Interment at a later date.

Jay Combs was a man of high moral character and strength. He was a well loved man and will be missed deeply.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries