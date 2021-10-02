Obituary: James Kevin Earp
James Kevin Earp, 61 of Milford Center, Ohio, formerly of Dewey AZ, died peacefully in March, 2021, after an extended battle with cancer.
His family is holding a Celebration of Life this Friday, October 8th at Prescott Christian Church, 501 So. Senator Hwy in Prescott. The Ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m. We encourage anyone who knew Kevin to join us as we celebrate a life full of faith, love and adventure.
Memorial gifts may be given to Without Reservation Ministries, P.O. Box 486, Show Low, AZ 85902 (or through Givelify.com), Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Information was provided by the family.
