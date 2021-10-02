Obituary: Floyd Thomas Wright

Floyd Thomas Wright, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 25, 2021 in Humboldt, AZ. Floyd was born in Bisbee, Arizona to William and Amy Wright. He graduated from San Rafael High School in 1952 and attended San Jose State University in Engineering.

He retired from Lockheed Corporation after 25 years. Floyd and his wife moved to Humboldt in 1999 and with his two sons built his retirement home. He had a great love for the Bible and the United States, serving on the Dewey-Humboldt Town Council for three years. He was known for his wide range of knowledge on a variety of topics, and particularly loved teaching the Bible both to adults and children.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy Wright, their three children, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William Wright.

A Memorial Service will be held at Humboldt Bible Church on October 23rd at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared with the family on their Facebook pages or via email. Floyd and his best friend, Warren Rushton passed into Heaven within a month of each other. It brings a smile to our faces picturing Floyd and Warren exploring Heaven and learning that they may both be wrong on a variety of theological topics.

Information was provided by the family.