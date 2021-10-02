Obituary: Elizabeth (Betty) Joyce Sicer Higgins

Elizabeth (Betty) Joyce Sicer Higgins, 91, passed away peacefully in her beloved Prescott, AZ, home, surrounded by loving family, on August 31, 2021. Betty was born on March 13, 1930, in New Albany, Indiana, and was regarded by her parents as their “little sunshine” (a description with which all who knew her could agree). She was blessed with an idyllic upbringing, loved, supported and surrounded by extended family while living with her parents (Joe and Mary Sicer) and younger sister (Mary) on the family poultry farm outside Jeffersonville, Indiana.

In 1942 her dad accepted a position with Purdue University, which took her family to West Lafayette, Indiana. The friendships and experiences resulting from this move further strengthened the foundation that served Betty throughout her life. In 1950, Betty moved to Denver, Colorado, where she married her first husband, Charles Albert Phillips, Jr., and with whom she had two children, Debra and Charles III. While living in Denver, Betty began a life-long career in the insurance industry, and was an active member of her sorority. Following a divorce from Charles Phillips in 1963, Betty married the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) Roy Higgins, bringing his children, Mike and Karen, into her fold. In 1978, Betty and Chuck moved to Prescott, Arizona (their Heaven on Earth), where they actively pursued new and old interests, forged new friendships, and happily lived the rest of their lives.

Betty’s life was enriched by her family, friends, and interests. She was a cherished and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin, leaving a legacy which has passed down and across the family tree. She sang in her church and school choirs, participated in clubs at West Lafayette High School and Purdue University, belonged to the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and played bridge and poker with good friends. Prescott became a beacon for visiting friends and relatives, and during the last twenty five years, Betty’s sister made Prescott her home, deepening the love shared between the two sisters, and providing years of companionship through their familial bond and common interests and affiliations.



Service to community was one of the pillars of Betty’s life. She was honored as the 2017 Arizona Avocational Archaeologist of the year, in recognition of her decades-long work with the Prescott Archaeological Society, excavating prehistoric sites, identifying and piecing together pottery, and sharing her knowledge with others. Betty was a respected and valued leader of her residential community, serving for nearly forty years on her HOA Board, mostly as President, where she guided the subdivision into becoming and maintaining the status of a Firewise community.

Betty enjoyed gardening, playing piano, cooking and hosting meals, and taking her four-legged family members for walks. An insatiable thirst for learning was nurtured through her love of reading and a lifetime of traveling with family and friends. As a gifted photographer, she was happiest enjoying nature’s beauty and artistically capturing it on film.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Wellington and Mary Williams Sicer, and her husband, Charles Higgins. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Quella (Dennis); her son, Charles Phillips III (Liz); her stepson, Michael Higgins (Mimi); her stepdaughter, Karen Higgins, and her sister, Mary Sicer Moore. She also leaves three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, six step-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

To honor our beloved Betty, a memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 1:30 p.m., at the Museum of Indigenous People, 147 North Arizona Avenue, Prescott, AZ.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to Maggie’s Hospice Palliative Care Services, whose staff provided exemplary and loving care for Betty and her family.

Information was provided by the family.