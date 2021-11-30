OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai Silent Witness offering $250 reward for info leading to arrests in credit card fraud case

The two suspects captured on Walmart surveillance footage on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Prescott. (YCSO/Courtesy)

The two suspects captured on Walmart surveillance footage on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Prescott. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 7:22 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a credit card fraud and possibly a vehicle burglary, according to a news release.

In the early afternoon hours of Sunday, Oct. 28, the victim returned to her vehicle where she parked it at the Groom Creek Trailhead #307 in Prescott to discover her vehicle had been burglarized. Her purse was stolen out of the vehicle which contained her wallet, $180 in cash, and several credit cards.

photo

The female suspect captured on Walmart surveillance footage on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Prescott. (YCSO/Courtesy)

photo

The male suspect captured on Walmart surveillance footage on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Prescott. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Although the victim quickly froze her credit cards, the deputies learned the suspects had used the cards already at a Walmart in Prescott.

The deputies were able to obtain photos of the two suspects at the store using the victim’s credit cards to purchase gift cards the same afternoon of the burglary. The suspects charged over $1,800 to the victims’ cards.

These suspects are now facing several charges to include Credit Card Fraud and Criminal Impersonation. The suspects appear to be a white male and a white female both 30 to 40 years of age driving a dark blue or black GMC SUV. The female suspect appeared to have a few unique tattoos.

If you provide information leading to an arrest(s) in this case, you could earn up to a $250 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries