Yavapai Silent Witness offering $250 reward for info leading to arrests in credit card fraud case

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a credit card fraud and possibly a vehicle burglary, according to a news release.

In the early afternoon hours of Sunday, Oct. 28, the victim returned to her vehicle where she parked it at the Groom Creek Trailhead #307 in Prescott to discover her vehicle had been burglarized. Her purse was stolen out of the vehicle which contained her wallet, $180 in cash, and several credit cards.

Although the victim quickly froze her credit cards, the deputies learned the suspects had used the cards already at a Walmart in Prescott.

The deputies were able to obtain photos of the two suspects at the store using the victim’s credit cards to purchase gift cards the same afternoon of the burglary. The suspects charged over $1,800 to the victims’ cards.

These suspects are now facing several charges to include Credit Card Fraud and Criminal Impersonation. The suspects appear to be a white male and a white female both 30 to 40 years of age driving a dark blue or black GMC SUV. The female suspect appeared to have a few unique tattoos.

If you provide information leading to an arrest(s) in this case, you could earn up to a $250 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.