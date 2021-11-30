Yavapai Best for Babies meeting this month deals with infants in foster, kinship care

The monthly Yavapai Best for Babies meeting brings together child-welfare professionals and community members to discuss what can be done to ensure best outcomes for infants and toddlers in foster or kinship care.

This topic of this month’s meeting, which will be virtual only, will be Lean On Me AZ: How Communities Can Strengthen Families to Prevent Child Adversity



Presenter Molly Peterson, director of strategic partnerships for Prevent Child Abuse Arizona, will share community-generated tools, messages and ideas about how individuals can create a culture of family support.

A training certificate will be available.

Lean On Me AZ, a project of Prevent Child Abuse Arizona, is a movement to raise awareness about the factors that protect families from overwhelming stress, and offer strategies to help community members strengthen families in everyday ways.

Information presented by Yavapai Best for Babies.