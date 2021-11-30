Prescott Valley Food Bank’s next neighborhood green bag collection is Dec. 11

Prescott Valley Food Bank’s next neighborhood green bag collection day is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8671 Spouse Drive.

Green bag collection days occur at the PV Food Bank on the second Saturday of every even month. Neighborhood coordinators collect green bags filled with non-perishable food items from donors in their neighborhood.

Those food items are then taken to the collection site on Spouse Drive between 10 and 11 a.m. After the bags are unloaded, volunteers sort and weigh the food. By the end of the morning, the PV Food Bank is stocked.

For more information about how you can help, email Prescott Valley volunteer coordinator Jack Miller at jackfoodsafety@gmail.com.