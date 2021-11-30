OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Food Bank’s next neighborhood green bag collection is Dec. 11

Courier file photo

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 30, 2021 7:20 p.m.

Prescott Valley Food Bank’s next neighborhood green bag collection day is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8671 Spouse Drive.

Green bag collection days occur at the PV Food Bank on the second Saturday of every even month. Neighborhood coordinators collect green bags filled with non-perishable food items from donors in their neighborhood.

Those food items are then taken to the collection site on Spouse Drive between 10 and 11 a.m. After the bags are unloaded, volunteers sort and weigh the food. By the end of the morning, the PV Food Bank is stocked.

For more information about how you can help, email Prescott Valley volunteer coordinator Jack Miller at jackfoodsafety@gmail.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries