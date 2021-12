Obituary: Stephen Golde

Stephen Golde, age 72 of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away November 17, 2021 at home. He was born March 1, 1949 in Wembley, England, UK to parents Kenneth Golde and Phyllis Stephens (Golde). Stephen had worked for IBM of Canada and GB Fine British Motor Cars and was retired from both.

He was a vintage car enthusiast and was a member of the Prescott Antique Auto Club and the Rolls Royce Owners Club.

He survived by his wife, Vicki Golde; son Daniel Golde (Megan); grandchildren Colin and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Phyllis Golde and his twin brother Jeffrey Golde.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Life Pointe Church, 10100 E. State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home in Prescott Valley.

Information provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.