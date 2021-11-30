Obituary: Norma Kurr

Norma Kurr, age 88, passed away November 15, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Born in her Grandmother’s home in Snowflake, AZ in 1933. Norma was a 4th generation Arizonan belonging to the Jesse N. Smith family that helped pioneer the settling of Arizona. Norma grew up in Holbrook, AZ as an only child to her mother Effie Tillman amongst extended family of Heward and Smith cousins who she considered her siblings.

Norma attended Holbrook High School then graduated from Brigham Young University in 1955 where she met the love of her life David G. Kurr and married (52 years) in the Arizona Temple that year as well. They relocated to Prescott, AZ in 1958. Professionally Norma worked as a Junior High Home Economics teacher in Spanish Fork, Utah before the arrival of her first child Carolyn, soon followed by Lisa, Emily and David. Norma returned to work when hired as the Founding Head Teacher for Prescott Head Start in 1970. Norma served youth and young families of the Prescott Area & was promoted to Center Director as Head Start grew and expanded with new centers in Prescott Valley & Chino Valley as well as outreach Home based programs for over 2 decades. Norma spent her time outside of work on family, faith, friends, sewing & quilting. A devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Norma could create and sew anything for her kids and grandchildren. She was an annual participant in the Yavapai County Fair taking home countless Blue Ribbons, Sweepstakes and Best of Show’s over the years for her sewing and quilts.

She was an avid quilter and longtime member of the Thumb Butte Quilt Guild. She was awarded a show favorite in Panguitch, UT Quilt Walk for her quilt Black Magic. She was awarded a trunk show for 2022 which her family and friends will be showing in her honor and memory.

Norma loved music and was an accomplished pianist and organist. An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Norma has served as Relief Society President, Young Women’s President along with numerous other callings but what she loved most was playing the Organ for church services something she has done without fail since being asked to play as a child for Primary at the age of 11. She has served as ward and Stake Organist continually since that age. Over 75 years of musical service.

A mother of four, grandmother of 10, great grandmother of two, Norma is survived by her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband David in 2007.

Her loving kind spirit will be missed but her presence will always be near as family finds warmth wrapped up in quilts made by her loving hands.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Drive. Prescott, AZ 86305.

Mortuary services provided by Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Services.

