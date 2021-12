Obituary: Larry R. Hunt

Larry R. Hunt of Dewey, Arizona, born July 15, 1951 in Terre Haute, Indiana, entered to rest November 18, 2021 in Prescott, AZ. A memorial service will be held at Firm Foundation Bible Church in Prescott Valley, AZ, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm.

