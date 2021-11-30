Obituary: Carol M. Baltz

Carol M. Baltz passed away October 8, 2021 at home. She was born to Fred and Florence (Halsey) Schaefer in Glendale, California, in 1938.

Carol’s career background centered around banking and accounting.

She was generous with her knowledge, sharing her abilities with area charities. Carol was a loyal member of the Prescott YRMC volunteer program, logging 2270 hours of volunteer time between 2004-2020. Only her diminishing health could keep her away!

Carol’s legacy of contributing to the Prescott area extended into her love of Native American art and artifacts. She had amassed a substantial number of such items, which she lovingly donated to the Prescott Museum Of Indigenous Peoples.

Never one to be idle, Carol spent her last years working as a real estate Appraiser. No doubt the accounting skills she gained over the years were manifest in her professional appraisal reports.

Carol’s final act of generosity was in providing for the donation of her body to science through the Research for Life Foundation.

Carol was also an airplane pilot. As one who had publicly professed her belief in God Carol no doubt was thrilled every time she was in the air, viewing the beauty, peace and majesty of His creation.

She has now taken flight one last time, into His arms.

Services were private.

Information provided by the family.