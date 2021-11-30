Christmas City events return to downtown Prescott this weekend

With Thanksgiving and the Holiday Light Parade now behind it, Prescott is looking ahead to this weekend’s signature Christmas events.

Three popular Christmas events are set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, and another is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10.

After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prescott Christmas Parade, the Courthouse Lighting, and the Sharlot Hall Museum’s Frontier Christmas are all set to be back on this weekend.

Although the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza was decorated with its usual bright lights in 2020, the actual Courthouse Lighting ceremony was canceled last year, as was the Christmas Parade. Sharlot Hall Museum’s classic Christmas event, Frontier Christmas was also canceled in 2020, but is back on this year.

In announcing recently that all of the major Christmas activities are returning, Prescott Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sheri Heiney said, “We’re excited to have this year’s events back on.”

Up this weekend are:

• The Prescott Christmas Parade is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 in downtown Prescott, on the streets all around the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza. The 39th annual event has a theme, “A Who-Ville Christmas.”

• The Courthouse Lighting is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St., with music starting at 5:30 p.m.

• Sharlot Hall Museum’s Frontier Christmas is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, on the museum grounds at 415 W. Gurley St. The museum’s website at https://www.sharlothallmuseum.org/festival/frontier-christmas/ notes that the event will include “an evening of classic holiday merrymaking,” featuring, cookies, cider, carols, Living History interpreters, live music, and Victorian-inspired crafts.

Then, on the following Friday, Dec. 10, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Acker Night Musical Showcase will return for “music in the streets of Prescott,” according to the event website at https://www.ackernight.com/. It adds that along with being a fun family-friendly tradition, Acker Night combines participating downtown businesses with the support of hardworking musicians who donate their time and talents.

Later in December, on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, the annual New Year’s Eve Whiskey Row Boot Drop will also be back at 10 p.m. and midnight in downtown Prescott, 120 S. Montezuma St.

This weekend’s events come a week after the return of the annual Holiday Light Parade. (See related story for the parade winners.)

Winners announced for Holiday Light Parade in downtown Prescott

The Prescott Downtown Partnership has announced the winners for the 24th annual Holiday Light Parade that took place in downtown Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 27.

The winners are:

• Best overall winner – Prescott Frontier Days/World’s Oldest Rodeo. Runner-up – Arizona P.I.P.

• Spirit of Friends & Family Award – Burk Family.

• Spirit of Community Best Non-Profit Award – AARF Animal Rescue.

• Spirit of Community Business Award – Northern Edge Equipment Services.

• Spirit of Community Small Business Award – Mortimer Nursery.

• Spirit of Youth Award – Yavapai Sky Girl Scouts.

• Special recognition to the high school marching bands: Prescott High School Pride of Prescott Marching Band; Bradshaw Mountain High School Marching Bears Band; and Chino Valley Cougar Marching Band.