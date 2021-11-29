Pet of the Week: Sunshine (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Sunshine is a 3-year-old female Classic Orange tabby. Although it is rare to have a red female, there are exceptions to the rule.

Sadly, her owner passed away, and she was found with several other cats and rabbits in the home. Her beautiful coat is super soft and silky.

Sunshine is just a sweet, affectionate and laid back kitty looking for a special someone to love!

To meet Sunshine, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St., Prescott. 928-445-5411.