Pet of the Week: Myra (Catty Shack)
Originally Published: November 29, 2021 4:24 p.m.
Myra is a dark-orange girl and is going to be a delightful lap cat! She also is a purr machine and loves playing with her siblings.
She will take on any of them.
If interested in Myra, please contact foster mom Ruth at 928-379-1088. Or an application can be filled out online through our website cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by the Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.
