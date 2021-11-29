Pet of the Week: Myra (Catty Shack)

Myra is a dark-orange girl and is going to be a delightful lap cat! She also is a purr machine and loves playing with her siblings.

She will take on any of them.

If interested in Myra, please contact foster mom Ruth at 928-379-1088. Or an application can be filled out online through our website cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by the Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.