Arizona reports 1,961 new COVID-19 cases; first day this month with fewer than 2k

Arizona health officials are reporting 1,961 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. It’s the first time this month the daily new-case count has been under 2,000.

The Arizona Department of Public Health Services released the latest virus figures Monday, Nov. 29, which now have Arizona at a total of 1,266,809 cases and 22,230 deaths.

Hospitalizations hit a new peak with 2,581 people in hospital beds because of COVID-19 as of Sunday. The current surge’s last peak was 2,574 last week.

Public health experts worry about a major increase in cases and hospitalizations in the weeks following Thanksgiving, where more people with mixed vaccination status gathered indoors. There are also growing concerns about the omicron variant, which has popped up in other countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dipped slightly to 3,475 on Saturday from 3,681.9 on Friday.

The state’s rolling average of daily deaths decreased from 41.6 to 40.7.

YAVAPAI

The latest numbers for Yavapai County, according to ADHS, are 30 new cases of COVID added on Monday, with zero new deaths reported.

Yavapai County’s pandemic total is 32,411 cases and 787 deaths, with 228,517 vaccine doses administered – for 49.1% people vaccinated. The county has completed 310,627 tests – 286 added Monday – with a total percent positive of 10.3.

NAVAJO NATION

The Navajo Nation is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

Navajo health officials released the latest daily virus figures Sunday, bringing the reservation’s pandemic death toll to 1,542.

The number of total cases was not immediately available but there have been more than 39,000 cases reported so far.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says some public health experts believe the newly discovered omicron variant is already in the U.S. He again called for everyone in Indian Country to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot and wear masks.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

INFO

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. The ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – 844-542-8201 (select Option number Eight) – helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters.