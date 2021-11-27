Toys for Tots gift drive set for 4-7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Grand Highland Hotel patio in Prescott

A Toys for Tots gift drive has been scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Grand Highland Hotel patio, 154 S. Montezuma St., on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott. Bring a smile to a less fortunate child by bringing a new, wrapped present or donation to the event. Hot and cold beverages will be served, and live music will be played by The Rusty Pistols.

For more information about the toy drive, call David Segall at 760-408-3335.

—The Daily Courier