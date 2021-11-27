Arizona reports 3,655 additional COVID cases, 47 more deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 3,655 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 47 more virus deaths.

According to the Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard, the state’s pandemic totals increased to 1,262,574 cases and 22,224 deaths.

Yavapai County reported 122 new cases Saturday, according to the dashboard, but no new deaths.

The dashboard also reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose slightly, with 2,529 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday. That’s below from the current surge’s peak of 2,574 on Tuesday but up from the 2,500 hospitalizations reported as of Thursday.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 3,494.7 on Nov. 11 to 3,681.86 on Thursday.

The state’s rolling average of daily deaths rose during from 36 to 41.6 during the same period.

The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 50 new coronavirus cases but added no new deaths after tallying 12 fatalities in the previous two daily reports.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths on the sprawling reservation remained at 1,539 on Friday, but officials said a full report was unavailable because the day is a holiday known as Navajo Nation Family Day.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the holiday is a day for giving thanks and showing love to parents, grandparents, children and all relatives and the best way to do that is by taking precautions to avoid infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribe reported 77 new cases and 3 additional deaths on Thanksgiving Day. Since the pandemic began early in 2020, the tribe has counted 39,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.