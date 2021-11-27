Adoption Spotlight: José
Originally Published: November 27, 2021 8:30 p.m.
Updated as of Saturday, November 27, 2021 8:30 PM
José loves everything about sports. He likes playing soccer and watching the Giants score touchdowns on television.
When he’s not busy with sports, he likes playing Lego Batman and quad racing games on the Xbox 360.
Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
