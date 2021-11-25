OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Lower Goldwater Lake improvements will go forward despite higher-than-expected bids

A new trail that circles both the upper and lower lakes at Goldwater Lake is now open to the public. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, the Prescott City Council approved a $1.6 million contract to add more amenities such as day-use areas, a ramada, parking spaces, and an access road to the Lower Goldwater Lake, which has been closed to the public for decades. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A new trail that circles both the upper and lower lakes at Goldwater Lake is now open to the public. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, the Prescott City Council approved a $1.6 million contract to add more amenities such as day-use areas, a ramada, parking spaces, and an access road to the Lower Goldwater Lake, which has been closed to the public for decades. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 25, 2021 6:33 p.m.

After being shelved in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the improvement project at Lower Goldwater Lake is back on.

Although the bids for the project came in about $176,000 over budget, the Prescott City Council decided on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to go ahead with the lake improvements that have been discussed for years.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved a $1,596,049 contract with Fann Contracting to do a number of improvements, including adding new parking spaces, a new access road, restrooms, day-use areas and a ramada.

Council members expressed enthusiasm for the project, which will allow public use of Lower Goldwater Lake after decades of the small lake being closed to the public.

Greg Mengarelli, now-former mayor, noted that the project would allow the city to offer more recreational amenities for the community. “Given the popularity of all our lakes, particularly Upper Goldwater, it’s important to continue to expand our recreation opportunities, and this is a real jewel down there,” he said of Lower Goldwater.

Councilman Clark Tenney agreed, adding, “It will be awesome to have another gem in our crown, so to speak, in terms of recreational opportunities here in Prescott.”

Goldwater Lake, which is located about four miles south of downtown Prescott, has long been a major draw for visitors, and city officials have said that opening the lower lake would offer more access, especially during busy summer weekends.

A city memo stated that Goldwater Lake sits on a 160-acre parcel of land that the city purchased in 1914. “In 1932, a dam was built on Bannon Creek with the intent of a domestic water supply primarily for use of its citizens,” stated the memo.

The lower lake was created in 1935, when a second dam was built to increase capacity. The lakes continued to be part of the city’s water supply until the 1970s.

Park improvements to Upper Goldwater Lake were done in the late 1970s, and more amenities were added in 2014.

“With increased visitation numbers, the city would now like to expand the eight-acre Lower Goldwater Lake into a recreation area,” the memo added.

Recreation Services Manager Michelle Stacy-Schroeder told the council that the design phase of the project was approved by the council in 2019. The project was ready to go out to bid for construction in spring 2020 but was postponed because of financial uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stacy-Schroeder pointed out that the $1.4 million estimate was done using 2020 cost calculations. When the city opened bids in early November 2021, the costs came in about $176,000 over budget.

Meanwhile, Stacy-Schroeder said, “We did go to the Tourism Advisory Committee on Nov. 10, and they approved additional funding up to $300,000 to finish this budgeted project.”

City Manager Michael Lamar pointed out that the additional money would come from bed tax, which is generated by a fee that customers at hotels and short-term rentals pay. That revenue has gone up precipitously, he said.

Stacy-Schroeder said the city plans to have a light touch on the land at the small Lower Goldwater Lake. Fishing will be allowed but boating and kayaking will not. “We want to keep it pristine and enjoyable for generations to come,” she said.

Mengarelli said, “I like the fact that you’re being lighter on the land – not as intensive as some of our other lakes – which I think is appropriate.”

Councilman Steve Sischka noted that a trail is now in place that circles both the upper and lower Goldwater Lakes, and he encouraged the public to check out the new amenity.

“If you haven’t been down to the lower lake, you need to go,” he said. “It’s a beautiful lake. It’s a totally different ecosystem as far as I’m concerned than the one on the upper lake. So, if you get a chance to hike around the lake, do it, because it’s a great, great hike.”

The construction contract allows for 120 days to complete the project. “It’s our hope that we can start construction soon and have the project finished by April 1, 2022,” Stacy-Schroeder said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries