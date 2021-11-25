Lower Goldwater Lake improvements will go forward despite higher-than-expected bids

After being shelved in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the improvement project at Lower Goldwater Lake is back on.

Although the bids for the project came in about $176,000 over budget, the Prescott City Council decided on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to go ahead with the lake improvements that have been discussed for years.

In a unanimous vote, the council approved a $1,596,049 contract with Fann Contracting to do a number of improvements, including adding new parking spaces, a new access road, restrooms, day-use areas and a ramada.

Council members expressed enthusiasm for the project, which will allow public use of Lower Goldwater Lake after decades of the small lake being closed to the public.

Greg Mengarelli, now-former mayor, noted that the project would allow the city to offer more recreational amenities for the community. “Given the popularity of all our lakes, particularly Upper Goldwater, it’s important to continue to expand our recreation opportunities, and this is a real jewel down there,” he said of Lower Goldwater.

Councilman Clark Tenney agreed, adding, “It will be awesome to have another gem in our crown, so to speak, in terms of recreational opportunities here in Prescott.”

Goldwater Lake, which is located about four miles south of downtown Prescott, has long been a major draw for visitors, and city officials have said that opening the lower lake would offer more access, especially during busy summer weekends.

A city memo stated that Goldwater Lake sits on a 160-acre parcel of land that the city purchased in 1914. “In 1932, a dam was built on Bannon Creek with the intent of a domestic water supply primarily for use of its citizens,” stated the memo.

The lower lake was created in 1935, when a second dam was built to increase capacity. The lakes continued to be part of the city’s water supply until the 1970s.

Park improvements to Upper Goldwater Lake were done in the late 1970s, and more amenities were added in 2014.

“With increased visitation numbers, the city would now like to expand the eight-acre Lower Goldwater Lake into a recreation area,” the memo added.

Recreation Services Manager Michelle Stacy-Schroeder told the council that the design phase of the project was approved by the council in 2019. The project was ready to go out to bid for construction in spring 2020 but was postponed because of financial uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stacy-Schroeder pointed out that the $1.4 million estimate was done using 2020 cost calculations. When the city opened bids in early November 2021, the costs came in about $176,000 over budget.

Meanwhile, Stacy-Schroeder said, “We did go to the Tourism Advisory Committee on Nov. 10, and they approved additional funding up to $300,000 to finish this budgeted project.”

City Manager Michael Lamar pointed out that the additional money would come from bed tax, which is generated by a fee that customers at hotels and short-term rentals pay. That revenue has gone up precipitously, he said.

Stacy-Schroeder said the city plans to have a light touch on the land at the small Lower Goldwater Lake. Fishing will be allowed but boating and kayaking will not. “We want to keep it pristine and enjoyable for generations to come,” she said.

Mengarelli said, “I like the fact that you’re being lighter on the land – not as intensive as some of our other lakes – which I think is appropriate.”

Councilman Steve Sischka noted that a trail is now in place that circles both the upper and lower Goldwater Lakes, and he encouraged the public to check out the new amenity.

“If you haven’t been down to the lower lake, you need to go,” he said. “It’s a beautiful lake. It’s a totally different ecosystem as far as I’m concerned than the one on the upper lake. So, if you get a chance to hike around the lake, do it, because it’s a great, great hike.”

The construction contract allows for 120 days to complete the project. “It’s our hope that we can start construction soon and have the project finished by April 1, 2022,” Stacy-Schroeder said.