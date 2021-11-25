COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment (Regeneron) available at YRMC

Early treatment for COVID-19 infection with Monoclonal Antibody (MAB) Therapy for high-risk patients is available at Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center. A physician’s order and appointment are required. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic your immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. Casirivimab + Imdevimab (Regeneron) are monoclonal antibodies that are specifically designed to protect against the spike protein of COVID-19.

These proteins are designed to stop the virus from entering the human cells. In November 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization to allow the use of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Further data has been published showing the benefit of reducing hospitalization rates in people at high risk for severe COVID-19 infection.

Yavapai County reports 394 COVID-19 cases and five deaths since Monday. The county has tested 102,308 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 32,013 positive cases and 774 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 82 COVID patients, VVMC reports 26 patients, and the Prescott VA reports six patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 21.6% positivity rate and 407 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Nov. 7, 2021.

Arizona, meanwhile, on Wednesday reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 for the fifth time this month as virus-related hospitalizations continued to inch upward.

The 4,064 additional cases and 36 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,252,248 cases and 22,098 deaths.

COVID-related hospitalizations are over half the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082, with 2,574 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Tuesday.

Hospital leaders and public health officials on Tuesday pleaded for people to get vaccinated and take other precautions avoid spreading the coronavirus and not overwhelm the state’s health care system.

Many hospitals are crowded with virus patients as well as others being treated for non-COVID conditions.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases increased over the past two weeks, rising from 3,339.7 on Nov. 8 to 3,964.4 on Monday.

The state’s rolling average of daily deaths was nearly stable during the same period, slipping from 47.2 to 46.6.

What are the criteria for COVID MAB therapy?

A positive test result for SARS CoV-2 viral testing (COVID-19) is required and must have mild to moderate symptoms for 10 days or less AND must be at least 18 years of age or older, AND must be at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 infection and/or hospitalization as determined by your physician.

Who cannot receive COVID MAB Therapy?

Anyone still waiting for a COVID-19 test result, anyone who has received a negative COVID-19 test result, people with symptoms for more than 10 days, new or increased oxygen requirement, people without risk factors for severe disease (some examples of risk factors may include age greater than 65, chronic lung or kidney disease, pregnancy and others. Your doctor can help you determine if you do or don’t have risk factors).

How do I schedule an appointment for COVID MAB Therapy?

Call your doctor as soon as possible if you are sick and believe you qualify; an order must be sent by your physician to the Infusion Center at Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center. A representative from Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center will call to schedule an appointment once the physician order has been received.

COVID-19 safety tips for Thanksgiving

Help stop the spread of COVID-19. If you are feeling sick or have symptoms, DO NOT host or attend a holiday gathering. If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, get a booster. Please mask up in public indoor settings, physically distance at least 6 feet, frequently wash hands, stay home if sick and get tested if needed. Visit azhealth.gov/FindVaccine to locate a provider near you.

Due to the offices being closed Nov. 24 and 25, YCCHS will not have a Facebook update or an update to the COVID-19 dashboard on its website. Those will resume on Monday, Nov. 29.

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. ADHS COVID-19 Hotline at 844-542-8201 (select Option number 8) helps in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

Information on COVID boosters is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters.