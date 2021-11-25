Adoption Spotlight: Jessie

Jessie is a fun, talkative and adventurous young boy. He likes to play outside — especially riding his bike and climbing trees. His ideal day would include swimming and spending time with his favorite animals: goats, chickens and dogs. He is currently reading the book “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” but relates to the book “Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid” the most. Get to know him and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.