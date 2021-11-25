Adoption Spotlight: Jedidiah
Originally Published: November 25, 2021 6:40 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Jedidiah is a happy, energetic boy who loves playing basketball, swimming with his friends and spending time outdoors. His favorite subject is science because he loves conducting experiments. He hopes to be an FBI agent when he grows up. Get to know Jedidiah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
