Church News: Nov. 25, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Prescott Bible Church will be celebrating the patron saint of Scotland, the apostle Andrew, Sunday in worship, which is at 11 and at the Mountain Oak School, 1455 Willow Creek Road. Join us for tea and shortbread at the service and and see how St. Andrew was called. Questions: 928-771-1218.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship wishes you Thanksgiving blessings! Sunday, Nov. 28, Pastor Matt starts our Advent series, "Songs of Christmas," with "The Magnificat" (Luke 1:46-55). Jesus' mother Mary has some insights that we need to see. Come discover what those are Sunday at 8:30/10:30 a.m., in person or online. SolidRockPrescott.org.

St. Paul's Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, uses the 1928 Book of Common Prayer and honors all 7 Sacraments. Worship with us in the traditional way! Holy Communion Sundays 10:30 a.m. with Morning Prayer Wednesdays at 10. Potluck with great cooks third Sundays! Small community with big hearts!

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott — Join us, where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship, and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, invites all to worship in person at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob's message: "Jesus' Birth" (Luke 2:1-20). Children's Sunday School, 10 a.m. Have a blessed Thanksgiving.

Mountain Reformed Church — Worship with us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. This week's message: "The Lord is Our Righteousness" (Jeremiah 33:14-16). Sunday, Dec. 5, is the Advent Cantata with services at 9 and 11 a.m. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, www.unityprescott.org — Join us for Sunday services: 9 or 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers' message on Sunday, Nov. 28: "The Four Gifts of Christmas – Hope." Musical guests are Judah and Scott Neese. Please check our website for our mask policy.

Sacred Heart will hold an Advent Mission Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.; Dec. 6 at 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the church on Fleury Avenue. Also an Advent concert on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. at the church. Visit sacredheartprescott.com for more information.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. — Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children's wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women's Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men's Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533, savinggracelutherancvaz.org — Advent: a season to grow in hope! 10 a.m. Sunday Worship, 11:30 a.m. "Closer Look." 4 p.m. Wednesdays Advent Worship. Sunday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. "Cocoa, Carols, and Christmas," Lessons and Carols. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2 p.m. Caroling.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org — Shabbat VaYeishev: Saturday, Nov. 27. Chanukah starts Nov. 28. Discussing marital deceits and Yad HaShem. Shabbat Torah study available. FREE 5782 calendars and cotton masks! Contact for details, consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety for all! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Visit www.prescottuu.org or attend with others at our building. In words and song, guest speaker Meg Bohrman reminds us to connect with each other and share the joy of living.

Starting Point Church — Do you want to reach our community with God's love? That's one of our passions. Join us for a weekend service and then as we go outside our four walls to show God's love in practical ways to others. Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Jehovah's Witnesses — During November, we are embarking on a global campaign focusing on the Bible's hope for a better world. The goal of the campaign is to distribute a special edition of the Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, "A Better World is Near." Visit jw.org for more information.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley — Sunday worship 10 a.m. and online. Join us as we celebrate Advent and look forward to the birth of our Lord. Our Food Pantry is open Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. We look forward to welcoming you.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services now on Saturdays, 9 and 11:15 a.m.; also on Jan. 1 at 10, a bible study class on the book of Hebrews will start. We are a warm, inviting and friendly church, come and worship the Lord!

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. "The Rock" Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church — Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We're located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids' church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents "Four Months in the Antarctic." Carlton Meschievitz, M.D. describes his time at both an American and a New Zealand base studying the common cold and experiencing 24 hours of daylight. He will share images of remarkable natural wonders. Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/ scroll down to link.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Prescott. Worship Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m.; healing service Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Thanksgiving Eve service, 5:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day give thanks to God the Father for fruits of the earth and for the labors of those who harvest them. Stewards of God's great bounty.

The Salvation Army located at 237 S. Montezuma in Prescott has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, 928-772-8845 – Sunday Service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome. Shepherd's Table open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; closed Thanksgiving Day, non-perishable food pantry!

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

— Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays. Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.