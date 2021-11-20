OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Katherine ‘Kate’ Donaldson

Katherine ‘Kate’ Donaldson

Katherine ‘Kate’ Donaldson

Originally Published: November 20, 2021 7:50 p.m.

On October 25, 2021, Kate went to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness. She was 89 years old and lived a full and wonderful life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jerry, as well as her daughters Neysa and Sharon. Katie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Leisa and Todd Geiler, her sister and brother-in-law Linda and David Logsdon, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Katie started working for the Bell Telephone System after she graduated from Hannibal High in Missouri and stayed with the company, building a 35 year career. Most of that time Kate was a switchboard operator and worked her way up through the ranks. She had some wonderful adventures flying over the Grand Canyon and traveling all around Arizona setting up switchboards and training operators toward the end of her tenure.

During their leisure time, Kate and Jerry enjoyed taking the family on scores of camping trips throughout the Western states. Mom staged Easter egg hunts out of the camper, scrounged up Halloween costumes from the little Aristocrat, and cooked Thanksgiving dinner out of the tiny oven.

Mom and Dad spent many summers in Colorado with friends and family during their retirement.

Katie’s hands were rarely idle. She could crochet like lightning and her work will continue to keep her friends and relatives toasty for years to come. Kate was a huge Diamondbacks fan. Foremost, she was a constant presence at First Southern in Chino Valley and was a ready volunteer.

A memorial service will be held at First Southern Baptist Church in Chino at 1524 N. Highway 89 on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to her church or to Samaritan’s Purse-Operation Christmas Child. We offer our deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff members of Maggie’s Hospice and Good Samaritan Rehabilitation for their tender care shown to mom during her final days.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries