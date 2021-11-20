Obituary: Katherine ‘Kate’ Donaldson

On October 25, 2021, Kate went to be with her Lord and Savior after a short illness. She was 89 years old and lived a full and wonderful life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jerry, as well as her daughters Neysa and Sharon. Katie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Leisa and Todd Geiler, her sister and brother-in-law Linda and David Logsdon, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Katie started working for the Bell Telephone System after she graduated from Hannibal High in Missouri and stayed with the company, building a 35 year career. Most of that time Kate was a switchboard operator and worked her way up through the ranks. She had some wonderful adventures flying over the Grand Canyon and traveling all around Arizona setting up switchboards and training operators toward the end of her tenure.

During their leisure time, Kate and Jerry enjoyed taking the family on scores of camping trips throughout the Western states. Mom staged Easter egg hunts out of the camper, scrounged up Halloween costumes from the little Aristocrat, and cooked Thanksgiving dinner out of the tiny oven.

Mom and Dad spent many summers in Colorado with friends and family during their retirement.

Katie’s hands were rarely idle. She could crochet like lightning and her work will continue to keep her friends and relatives toasty for years to come. Kate was a huge Diamondbacks fan. Foremost, she was a constant presence at First Southern in Chino Valley and was a ready volunteer.

A memorial service will be held at First Southern Baptist Church in Chino at 1524 N. Highway 89 on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to her church or to Samaritan’s Purse-Operation Christmas Child. We offer our deepest appreciation to the wonderful staff members of Maggie’s Hospice and Good Samaritan Rehabilitation for their tender care shown to mom during her final days.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.