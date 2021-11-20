Obituary: Henry Cornelius Hollifield

Henry Cornelius Hollifield, of Prescott, Arizona and previously a 31-year resident of Annandale, Virginia, passed away peacefully November 2, 2021, at Welcome Home Residential Adult Care in Prescott.

Born, February 26, 1936, in High Point, North Carolina, he was the only child of Clarence and Cora Hollifield, but was raised as a sibling with his dear aunt, Phyllis Morgan in High Point, North Carolina.

He met his wife, Audrey, on a double date at Duke University, and after serving in the US Air Force in Davis, California, earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Florida. He spent 30 years as a senior food safety scientist at the Food and Drug Administration in Washington, DC before retiring to Arizona.

Henry enjoyed beachside camping with his children as they grew up, countless childhood and adulthood summers in Myrtle Beach, the local Calabash-style cuisine of the South Carolina Lowcountry, and his beloved dog Princess who was his faithful companion as his Alzheimer’s progressed.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Audrey; son Ted; son-in-law Scott Ellison, daughter Sharon Kenyon; granddaughter Camara Kenyon; aunt/sister Phyllis Morgan; sister-in-law, Jean Morgan; and a number of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A private celebration of life was held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, waterside at Watson Lake at the Granite Dells in Prescott, one of Henry’s favorite nature spot in Arizona.

Information provided by the family.