Obituary: Gene Louis Royal

Gene Louis Royal, at 61 years of age, gained his angel wings November 14, 2021 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center due to complications of COVID-19. Gene is survived by his wife Cathy Royal, his daughters Laura Lea (Royal) Thompson and Madison Hailey Royal, his sons Tyler Memphis Royal and Ashton Louis Royal, his grandson Memphis Royal, and his sisters Sally Clemmer and Mae Mitchell.

Gene is preceded in death by grandparents Lnell and Paul Gibbons, Mae and Robert “Pop” Royal, Aunt Betty Schaefer, cousins Sandy and Renee Wozniak, Aunt Alveta and Uncle Adam Wozniak, brother Curtis (Hudson) Royal, parents Sally Royal and Gene Hudson, nephew Brandon Mitchell, and many other cousins and friends.

Gene was born in Panama. As a teenager he raised a blue ribbon rooster named Goldie. He was a member of the Winslow, AZ High School basketball state champion team. He loved Chess and placed in state in high school. Gene also honored his country by serving in the United Sates Navy for four years.

We are beyond thankful for the time we had with him and he will forever be dearly missed by his friends and family. Unfortunately, no services will be held due to COVID-19.

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes, please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.comto sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.