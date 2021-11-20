Obituary: Donald Gene Addair

Donald Gene Addair, 87, died at home October 25, 2021 from end stage Alzheimer’s disease, with his family by his side. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 am at Living Faith Church, 7225 N. Coyote Springs Rd., Prescott Valley, Arizona 86315. Go to the Living Faith Prescott Valley FaceBook page to view remotely.

Don was born June 9, 1934 in Coretta, West Virginia. With his father working the coal mines, his family lived a simple but memorable life “on the mountain” where he walked to school “uphill both ways!” He enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, football and track. After graduating from Big Creek High School at 18, he moved to AZ with his family, where he met and married his beautiful wife, Jane. He then joined the United States Air Force and served 8 years in Communications & Intelligence in Japan, Turkey, Texas, and Maryland and working for the NSA. He had four children, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, and was extremely proud of them all.

Don was a Christian man of great faith, serving with his wife in overseas missionary work in Hawaii, Philippines, Hong Kong, China and Mexico, as well as here in the United States in the 1984 LA Olympics. He was an Assistant Pastor at Living Faith Church in Prescott Valley for 21 years, performing weddings and funerals, visiting the sick in hospital, driving the church van to pick up children for church, and delivering pies to visitors at their home. He loved to preach the word of God, pray for those in need, play his guitar and sing, and boldly shared his faith with everyone he met! He enjoyed going for drives with his wife, fishing, and reminiscing of his childhood in WV. He was a strong leader and always a team player, an encourager who was able make people laugh even in difficult circumstances, and most of all made everyone feel that they were loved and important to him and especially to God!

He was predeceased by his daughters, Julie Marie O’Neil and Aimee Lynn Woodard, his parents, George and Eva Addair, his siblings, Loretta Snyder, George Addair Jr, and Sharon Tolliver. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Jane Addair; son Christopher Addair, daughter Teresa Ligammari; grandchildren, Leah Gowey, Andrea Light, Caleb Addair, Ashley Collins, Jared Addair, Arica Fierro; and his great grandchildren Devin, Kaelynn, Kaya, Liv, Aria, Jedediah, Hagan, and Liam. He will be greatly missed by all, but leaves behind a huge legacy of bold Christian faith and leadership, pride and love for family, worship/musical talents, and a strong love and respect for his country and those who served.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer’s Association Tribute Page for Don Addair at http://act.alz.org/goto/Don_Addair.

Information provided by the family.