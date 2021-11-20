OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Charles Mark Malpass

Charles Mark Malpass

Charles Mark Malpass

Originally Published: November 20, 2021 7:52 p.m.

Charles Mark Malpass died on November 15, 2021 after a short illness at Yavapai Regional Medical Center West. Mark was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, December 23, 1957 to Herman and Thelma Malpass. The family moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 1960 (age 3). He grew up in Jacksonville, where he graduated from Terry Parker High School. He attended the University of Mississippi.

He loved baseball, which he played until he went to college. His favorite music group was the Beatles, especially John Lennon. He had a green thumb. He loved gardening, especially growing peppers. He enjoyed cooking traditional family recipes such as Eastern NC Barbeque. He liked to make people laugh. He resided in Jacksonville, FL, most of his life. In recent years he has resided in Prescott, Arizona. He really enjoyed the landscape of the Prescott area.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Lee Malpass and Thelma Piner Malpass. He is survived by three sons, including Jason Lee Malpass of Jacksonville, FL, and Christopher Timon Malpass (Lauren) of Bradenton, FL. He is survived by his brother Michael Alan Malpass (Diane) of Roanoke, VA, and by nieces Sarah Elizabeth Malpass (Robbie Munsey) of Charlottesville, VA, and Helen Laura Malpass (Jeremy Meier) of Westminster, CO. He is survived by numerous cousins in NC, TX, and GA.

He will be buried in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wilmington, NC. Final arrangements are pending, and due to the Covid pandemic no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to The Salvation Army (Northeast Florida Area Command - The Salvation Army Florida) in Jacksonville, FL, or to The Center for Compassion and Justice (https://yavapaiccj.org) in Prescott, AZ.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

