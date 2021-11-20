OFFERS
Obituary: Carol Crosby Fulkerson

Carol Crosby Fulkerson

Carol Crosby Fulkerson

Originally Published: November 20, 2021 7:48 p.m.

On November 7, 2021, heaven welcomed a wonderful angel. Carol Crosby Fulkerson, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Carol was born in Topeka, Kansas April 17, 1936. She came to Arizona to attend the University of Arizona.

Shortly after graduating she met her husband Bill and they married in 1959. Carol and Bill moved their family from Phoenix to Prescott in 1969 and she quickly became involved with theater productions through the Prescott Fine Arts Association, known now as Prescott Center for the Arts. Her crowning performance was playing the Katharine Hepburn part of Ethel in On Golden Pond.

Carol was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at U of A, a longtime member of P.E.O., a golfer, an excellent cook and hostess, and a Phoenix Suns fan. She loved her dogs, traveling, being called Prescott Grandma by her grandkids, and cross-stitching Christmas stockings for her grandchildren and great grandsons. Most importantly to her family she was a beloved wife, mom, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Carol is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill; her son Jeff (Kirsten) and daughter, Jill Marnell (Jim); her grandchildren Taylor (Nancy), Bradley (Jessi), and Lindsey; her great grandsons Barrett, Remy, Jay, and Colton; her nieces, Ann Martin and Sarah Crosby Cooper; and nephews, Steve and Peter Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren M. Crosby and Elizabeth Frost Crosby; her brother, Dr. Warren M. “Mel” Crosby; her nephew, Brad Martin; and her sister, Nancy Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Carol on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00, at the Capital Canyon Club, 2060 Golf Club Lane, Prescott. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity or Prescott Center for the Arts at www.pca-az.net, 208 North Marina Street, Prescott, Arizona, 86301, in Carol’s name would be appreciated.

Information provided by the family.

