Adoption Spotlight: Anthony
Originally Published: November 20, 2021 9:03 p.m.
Anthony enjoys playing video games and sports, especially soccer and football because he says, “no pain, no gain!” Anthony is into music - he loves rap, country and “love music,” which Anthony says may help him on a date one day! Anthony is very interested in learning more about his German culture. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 14, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 14, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 15, 2021
- Prescott Downtown Partnership’s former executive director arrested on fraud charges
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 29, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: