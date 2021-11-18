Obituary: Charles Freeburg
Originally Published: November 18, 2021 8:06 p.m.
Charles Freeburg, beloved husband of Jeanne, went to be with God November 3, 2021. He was born November 16, 1940 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He loved God, his wife, family, community and his 4-legged fury critters.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Information provided by the family.
