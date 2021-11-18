Adoption Spotlight: Alexis
Originally Published: November 18, 2021 8:14 p.m.
Meet courageous, loving, silly Alexis. He loves singing songs by his favorite band, Maroon 5, talking on the phone with his friends and making people laugh. He also has a fondness for cowboy boots and blazers. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
