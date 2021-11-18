Adoption Spotlight: Aaron W.
Originally Published: November 18, 2021 8:12 p.m.
A kind, engaging boy, Aaron is an athlete who loves football, basketball, soccer, hiking and going on walks. At school, his favorite subjects are math and history. Aaron enjoys listening to hip hop and playing video games and is always in the mood for his favorite food – pizza! Get to know Aaron and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 14, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 17, 2021
- UPDATE: Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricading himself for about hour Friday
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 14, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Nov. 17, 2021
- Will Prescott Valley ever get another grocery store?
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 27, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Nov. 10, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 25, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: