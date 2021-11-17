OFFERS
Obituary: Tommy (Thomas) Thompson

Tommy (Thomas) Thompson

Tommy (Thomas) Thompson

Originally Published: November 17, 2021 6:47 p.m.

Tommy (Thomas) Thompson passed away November 8, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1931 in Prescott, Arizona.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie Kay Thompson; two grandsons Robert and Ehron Aragon; and a great-granddaughter Breanna Dion, all of Prescott. Tommy was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Edward Thompson III in 2009 and three wives, Jana, Betty and Betty.

Tommy was part of a 5-generation Prescott/Mayer family. His great grandfather came from Scotland and settled in the area in the late 1800’s, making several family members Prescott Pioneers. Tommy was drafted in 1951 and spent 23 months in the U.S. Army rising to the rank of First Sergeant. He was on the front lines in Korea for 11 months and was in the first ever racially integrated platoon, of which he was very proud.

After the war he was a bronc and bull rider for a couple of years during which time he signed on with the Santa Fe Railroad. He retired after 45 years as a locomotive engineer.

A Funeral Service will be held for Tommy on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ at 10:00 am, followed by a procession to the Mt. View Cemetery, 1051 Willow Creek Rd., where full military honors will be held.

In lieu of flowers please donate to ASPCS in Tommy’s name. This is a cowboy funeral so wear your boots and hats!

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Tommy’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

