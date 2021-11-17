Obituary: Samuel James Tharp Jr. (Jim)

Samuel James Tharp Jr. (Jim), 82 years of Dewey, Arizona, passed away November 8, 2021 in Prescott Valley, AZ. Born to Samuel James Tharp, Sr. and Virginia F. Durfee in June 1939 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Jim, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and friend was an architect, artist, and a great missionary for Jesus Christ. He enjoyed traveling annually to San Diego, California with his beloved wife.

Survived by his children, Jerry Tharp, Vicki Eden, Tracy Tharp, Samuel James Tharp III, David Tharp, Stephanie Valle, and Jeanmarie Moore, and; his 34 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; his aunt Francis Bosch; his brothers, Larry Tharp (Janette) and David Tharp (Myra); and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife Patricia Tharp, parents Samuel James and Virginia Tharp; father-in-law, Eugene LeGrand and mother-in-law Elaine Grovey; his sister-in-law, Melinda LeGrand, and daughter, Diane Westley.

Jim now rests with his maker in Heaven and when our time is up, he will surely be there to greet each and every one of his family and friends. REST IN PEACE until we meet again! You are loved and you will be forever missed.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building 7885 E. Long Look Dr., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. A Viewing will be held prior to the Funeral from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Affordable Burial Cremation LLC. Graveside services will be held November 19, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery at Noon located at 2300 W VanBuren, Phoenix, AZ.

Information provided by the family.