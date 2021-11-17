Obituary: Mark Allen Sventek

Mark Allen Sventek passed away November 6, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 62. He was born in Santa Monica, California to Roger and Betty Sventek.

In 1972, at 13 years old, Mark moved to Arizona with his parents and three siblings. He quickly changed from California surfer to Arizona cowboy. As a teenager, he began team roping and worked as a ranch hand at a local cattle ranch. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, riding his horse, fishing, and hunting.

Mark graduated from Prescott High School in 1977, married and had two children.

Mark worked in the transportation industry for 38 years and enjoyed sharing his lifetime of experience with others. He was always available to talk when you needed him. His favorite hobbies continued to be fishing and hunting which he enjoyed with his friends and family. Mark’s favorite activity was spending time with his family, especially with his granddaughter.

Mark is survived by his children Colby (Samantha) Sventek and Jaimie Sventek, parents Roger J. and Betty L. Sventek, a brother Michael (Jennifer) Sventek, sisters Deanna (Raymond) Bramlet, and Laura (Scott) Wooten, granddaughter McKenzie and eight nieces and nephews.

Services are private to keep family and community safe from the current pandemic.

