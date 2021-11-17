OFFERS
Obituary: Jody Lynn (Safro) Scalf

Jody Lynn (Safro) Scalf

Jody Lynn (Safro) Scalf

Originally Published: November 17, 2021 6:53 p.m.

Jody Lynn (Safro) Scalf, 64, of Prescott Arizona, passed away peacefully November 7, 2021 after a long battle with Dementia. Although her mind was slipping away she remained a bright light, shinning for Jesus. The staff at the assisted living facility she resided at said they will miss her contagious smile and laughter.

There will be a Celebration Of Life Ceremony Saturday, November 20, 2021 for all who loved her. It will be held at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy., Prescott, AZ 86301 at 11:00am.

Jody was born September 11, 1957 to Lois Mae Dibble and Harold William Safro in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. In 1975, after graduating from Cajon High School, California, she moved to Prescott, AZ.

In 1979, she married Joseph Franklin Scalf. They went on to have three children together, Christopher Wayne Scalf, Daniel Sampson Scalf and Angela Elaine Scalf.

Jody spent many hard years trying to please her husband and struggling to provide for her family; often working multiple jobs.

It was during her struggle that she felt Jesus calling her to follow him and she did. Her life drastically changed. She no longer lived in fear and she had a renewed dedication to her family. She loved and served the poor any chance she got and constantly tried to share Jesus with her resistant husband and children.

Because of what God had done for her, she served 8 years at Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church as the church secretary and helper. Jody’s ongoing transformation from dark to light persuaded others to trust God as well. Her life was defined by following Jesus. Jody’s love for Jesus kept her joyful to the end.

Jody Lynn Scalf was preceded in death by her father Harold and mother Lois. She is survived by her brother Paige, sister Debbie and her three children Chris, Daniel and Angela.

Information provided by the family.

