Obituary: Frederick John Farmer

Originally Published: November 17, 2021 7 p.m.

Frederick John Farmer, born Feb. 7, 1935, died May 25, 2021, at the age of 86, from complications of Lewy body disease. Fred was raised in various Washington state locales by his grandmother and step-grandfather Grace and Harry Carlson. He met his life’s love and partner Carmen (Carmie to him) in Kennewick, Washington, where they attended Kennewick High School. Both were active in school programs, Carmen in drama and Fred in football and track and field. They began dating when both were members of the school chorus and Carmen invited him on their first date, a hay ride.

After joining the Marine Corps and returning from active duty in Korea at the age of 20, the two married and Fred finished his college degree even as their three children were born.

Employed mostly in public health, Fred moved the family around various western states, with Fred treating every move as an adventure, always fishing, hunting, hiking, and boating, and Carmen perfecting gourmet dishes involving especially sourdough, pies, and seafood. Always handy, both young parents sewed and built Christmas gifts for their children every year.

Eventually, Carmen restarted her college education and kept at it determinedly even as she transferred colleges with each move. They lived in Ohio and in Hayward, California, when Fred became an officer in the United States Public Health Service in cooperation with the national park system, and he traveled from park to park, bringing the family along during the summers. Carmen earned her BA in English and her teaching credential in Hayward.

The family moved to southern California in 1972 for Fred’s job as Public Health and Safety Director at Cal State Northridge, where he designed the university’s first earthquake preparedness program and Carmen greatly enjoyed her new career teaching English and journalism at Kennedy High School. Both were active in a yacht club, continuing their love of sailing. Their first grandchild, Katrina, was born there, followed by grandson, Jeff, and grandsons, Evan and Nicholas.

After retiring the couple returned to Washington, living on Whidbey Island and sailing, sometimes with Jeff, who often accompanied them for summer fun. For three years they lived on their sailboat, cruising the East Coast from the Chesapeake to the Caribbean and making many fast friends in the cruising set. Afterward the two settled first in Rotonda West, Florida, and then in Prescott Valley, Arizona, and became active in chorus, bowling, Bunco, and RVing. They maintained loving ties with friends old and new, and with their great-grandchildren Carter, Carmen, and Carson. As they traveled the country, Fred used his formidable handyman skills to assist family members with whatever needed fixing. His helpfulness and his zest for life will be long remembered.

After Carmen’s death in 2016, Fred lived near his daughter, Sally, in South Pasadena, California. Fred is predeceased by his son, Jay; sister, Deloris Dillen; son-in-law, Billy Hedrick; and survived by daughter, Sally Farmer (husband Nate Schauer); daughter, Cindy Hedrick; Trina Muzingo (wife Michelle Muzingo); Jeff, Evan, Nick, and his three great-grands.

A short internment ceremony for both Fred and Carmen will be held at the Prescott National Cemetery at 500 N. Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona, on Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.

Information provided by the family.

