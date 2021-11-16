OFFERS
Obituary: Sandy Pemberton

Sandy Pemberton

Sandy Pemberton

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 8:17 p.m.

With great sadness we announce the passing of Sandy Pemberton, or as we all knew her.... “Grammy”. We not only want to remember her, but to rejoice in her life. It only takes a minute to find a special person, an hour to appreciate them, and a day to love them, but you remember them for a lifetime.

Grammy was born September 3rd, 1949, to Vernon and Geraldine Hoffman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She entered the gates of heaven peacefully, surrounded by her family on November 10th, 2021, at the age of 72. Grammy will be Remembered for being a Loving, Caring, and Compassionate Woman. a Faithful wife, a Proud Mom, a Loving Daughter and sister, and a Doting Grandmother. Although it’s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow.

Grammy was married to Terry Pemberton, who she adored for 52 years. Grammy is survived by Her husband Terry, Daughter Sheri (Walt), Son John (Lisa), and 14 Grand Children: Aspyn, Paysn, Neeka, Caydin, Savannah, Destiny, Trinity, Jason, Serenity, Lance, Madison, Skyler, Brittany, and Hailey. Dr. Seuss once said, “Don’t Cry Because It’s Over, Smile Because It Happened.” Grammy loved listening to Cher, George Straight, and old time Gospel.

She was a woman who’s love of family values would rival those of most others. She would proudly stand up for her family, which was the center of her life.

When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives mean the most to us, we often find that it is those who can give advice, offer solutions, or just share our pain, and touch our wounds with a warm and tender hand. Grammy was that person to many people, family or not. Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.

Services to be held at Prescott Life Church at 10:00 am, November 20, 2021.

In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to a local animal shelter.

