Obituary: Richard Allen Hodges
Richard Allen Hodges, known to friends and family as Rich, died at 6:00 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at his home at Ponderosa Park in Prescott, Arizona. Rich was born in Illinois and raised in Phoenix. His is survived by his son, Brandon; four siblings; and his ex-wife Mary Hodges.
Memorial Services will be held Monday, November 22, at 10:00 am at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott.
Services are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes, please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
