Obituary: Norman (Norm) Jay Tatlock

Norman (Norm) Jay Tatlock, of Prescott, Arizona was greeted by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 76 on the morning of October 22, 2021. Norman was born on July 6, 1945 to Mae (Hensley) and Larry Lee Tatlock in Indianapolis, Indiana, to humble surroundings. Norman was a very good basketball player and was a state-wide hoopster in California and received a full scholarship to Los Angeles Baptist College along with his brother, Larry. Norman’s wife at the time of his death was Nancy Hargiss-Tatlock, a partner with the Prescott law firm of Boyle, Pecharich, Cline, Whittington & Stallings. Norman has five children, fifteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Norman’s daughters live in Arizona and are: Kelli Nuno; Teri Lee Tatlock; Tina Martinez; and, Gina Lopez. Norman also has a son, Norman N. Tatlock, Jr., who lives in Canyon Country, California.

Norman began his teaching career as a history and varsity basketball coach at Boron High School and subsequently taught history and driver’s training at Thousand Oaks High School in Islands, California, before moving to Nashville, TN. Norm wanted a catfish pond, so the couple’s home had an acre pond with prize-sized catfish. During the 20 years Norm and Nancy lived in TN, Norm taught at White House and Mt. Juliet Middle Schools. During this time period, Norman also began work on a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies at The Masters College in Santa Clarita, California.

Norm wanted to finish his teaching career at a Christian school, so accepted a job at Christian Academy of Prescott in 2016, and sponsored a Southern Gospel Singing Club. The Club raised funds to go to the Southern Gospel Quartet Convention in 2017 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. In 2019, Norm finished his studies and earned a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies with honors. Upon retirement, Norman began work on a book entitled Believers Behaving Badly: Why Pursue Kingdom Greatness with four co-authors, Dr. J. Andrew Barr, Dr. Paul N. Benware, Dr. Daniel G. Garland, and Dr. G. Allen Gunn. The book will soon be available to purchase on-line at: https://believersbehavingbadlybook.com.

Norman’s life was dedicated to serving the Lord. He also had a heart for his family, young people, catfish and Southern Gospel music. Norman was joyfully greeted in Heaven by many Saints, including his brother, Larry Tatlock and his mother and father. Norman impacted all who knew him in different ways and always was cheery and had the light of the Lord in his countenance and behavior. Norman walked his beliefs throughout his life and his faith and hope in his Lord, Jesus Christ was a testimony as to how he handled both good and painful experiences in his life.

Norman’s Memorial Service will be on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Willow Hills Baptist Church at 1071 Mogollon Rd., Prescott, Arizona. A bereavement gathering at 4 pm will follow with finger foods and beverages at The Prescott Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center located at 117 E Gurley St., Prescott, AZ in the Sundance Room.

